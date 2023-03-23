Reward offered five years after double Coventry murder
The family of a man thought to have been kidnapped and murdered has appealed for fresh information five years after he disappeared.
Johnny Robbins went missing in Coventry in March 2018 and police have said it was linked to the murder of Daniel Shaw who was shot in Tile Hill days later.
A £20,000 reward has been offered in connection with the events.
Mr Robbins' mother Ginnie said his death was "incomprehensible".
"We continue to live daily with unanswered questions and deep sadness," she added.
Details of a memorial service for her son have also been revealed.
"We've waited in vain to be able to lay Johnny to rest as he should be and we feel the time has now come to pay tribute to him," his mother explained.
West Midlands Police believe the 33-year-old was tortured before disappearing on 21 March.
It is believed he was taken to 28-year-old Mr Shaw's home in Torrington Avenue on the same day.
Police have released a new image of an Audi SQ5 which is believed to have transported Mr Robbins after he was kidnapped.
Found in Birmingham 18 months after his disappearance, the vehicle has been forensically examined as part of the investigation, the force said.
It issued a fresh appeal for the public's help to trace a van and a man in a motorcycle helmet seen on CCTV outside Mr Shaw's address before the shooting.
A "wall of silence" had meant the killers had not been brought to justice five years on, police said.
'Stuck in grief'
Mr Shaw's sister Blossom said his family were holding on to "a little bit of hope every day" that those with information would come forward.
"We struggle to understand how people will not help us let go of some of this grief we have been carrying for Dan for the last five years.
"Five years can seem like a lifetime, but when you lose someone in the way they murdered Dan it seems like yesterday, and as life continues around us, we are stuck, stuck in grief."
She said the family missed him "so much, especially the little things, his giggle, his kindness, and him being silly".
The reward money has been put up by charity Crimestoppers.
Regional manager Alan Edwards said the people responsible for the murders had been "protected for too long".
He said: "While we understand many people are frightened to talk, this information could be crucial - it could help Johnny and Daniel's grieving families."
Police say they are still seeking Ryan Hobday - 28 at the time of the events - in connection with them, but believe he may also have been murdered.
A number of people have been arrested as part of the investigation but none have been charged.
