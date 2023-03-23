School pays for taxis for pupils hit by bus strike
- Published
A school is paying for taxis and putting on its own bus service to help pupils attend during an ongoing bus driver strike.
A minibus from Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley, collected Year 11 students on Wednesday for their mock GCSE exams, headteacher Sukhjot Dhami said.
The cost of such provision during the strike - amid a Nation Express West Midlands pay row - came when school budgets were already stretched, he added.
The striking workers are members of the Unite union which says a pay offer from the company is too low, although the employees, it adds, remain willing to compromise.