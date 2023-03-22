Paramedic rucksack stolen from ambulance in Kenilworth
- Published
A paramedic's personal rucksack was stolen from an ambulance while attending an emergency.
The incident is believed to have happened on John O'Gaunt Road in Kenilworth, Warwickshire between midnight and 04:00 GMT on 15 March.
The salmon pink Superdry rucksack contained a personal iPad, medical reference books and a credit card.
Warwickshire Police called it "disgusting behaviour" and are appealing for information.
"To gain entry to an ambulance and then steal the personal belongings of a paramedic while they are potentially working to save someone's life is disgusting behaviour," Insp Simon Ryan said.
The iPad was discovered outside a petrol station on Warwick Road, with the credit card having been used in fraudulent transactions.
The bag contained other personal items.
"We're working to make sure whoever did this is held to account and I would urge any residents who saw suspicious activity around an ambulance that night, or who might have CCTV or dash cam footage, to get in touch," Mr Ryan said.
