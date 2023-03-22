Muslim Hikers suffer online abuse over Peak District prayer signs
The founder of a Muslim walking group has spoken out after a partnership with a sportwear brand sparked racist abuse online.
The Muslim Hikers teamed up with Adidas TERREX and Wiggle in a bid to make the outdoors a more inclusive space.
Haroon Mota, from Coventry, said the group had received "disgusting and shocking" abuse since the announcement.
In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Mota encouraged the community to stand together against hatred.
He said it was "not the first time" the group had received "such horrible" comments.
Muslim Hikers, a community walking group, was set up during lockdown in 2020 to encourage Muslims to get outside, although it is open to people of all backgrounds.
The group had teamed up with the brands in a partnership to identify the barriers with praying outdoors, creating bespoke prayer mats to enable more Muslims to pray more comfortably when hiking.
Signs pointing in the direction of Mecca have been placed in the Peak District, along one of its most popular hiking routes, Cave Dale, in Derbyshire.
Mr Mota said it was a proud moment for the organisation and called it a beautiful campaign which celebrated inclusivity and diversity.
The group had been the subject of racial slurs after appearing in a BBC Countryfile special in November last year.
Mr Mota had also previously told how hikers had received online abuse after pictures of a hike in the Peak District had been posted online.
He encouraged the public and global community to "stand together" against hatred, intolerance and "people who try to create division."
"This intolerance, this animosity - it's not acceptable," he added.
"We need to stand together and call it out."
