Coventry City of Culture Trust collapse sparks review call
A local authority has called for a government review into the collapse of Coventry City of Culture Trust.
The trust entered administration in February, meaning legacy projects to build on Coventry's year as City of Culture in 2021 would not be delivered.
The city council hit out at trust representatives who did not attend a meeting to explain the situation.
Local MPs as well as West Midlands mayor Andy Street have also called for an investigation into the collapse.
Earlier this month, the former chair of the trust, David Burbidge, added his voice to such calls.
The Charity Commission has confirmed it will be opening an investigation into the organisation's finances.
When the trust entered administration last month citing financial difficulty, 50 people lost their jobs.
Coventry City Council said in a statement the circumstances leading to the trust's collapse "must be understood".
The authority has been told its £1m loan to the trust is unlikely to be repaid, with arts organisation Assembly Festival, which ran the Assembly Festival Gardens during the Culture period, saying its future is at risk as it is owed £1.5m in debts by the trust.
When councillors invited trust representatives to a meeting, the authority said they "failed to attend... to answer questions".
A new meeting has been scheduled for 29 March where council officers will address the circumstances of the £1m loan granted to the trust and share what information they have on its finances.
"I am disappointed that scrutiny board asked the trust to come and explain the situation and they did not show," said councillor David Welsh, cabinet member for communities, which covers arts and culture.
"It further confirms my view that there needs to be a review into what has happened.
"We need answers and I know the Charity Commission is looking into this as are the trust's administrator, but any outstanding questions should be picked up by a government review."
