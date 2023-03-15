Coventry charity prom bank expecting busiest year
A charity offering school prom dresses to pupils from low income families says it expects to be busier than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Anna-Marie Corbett reopened the Coventry service to the public on Tuesday and said she had already had more than a dozen bookings.
The Canley Community Centre scheme offers outfits that had been donated for a £5 administration fee.
It had also expanded to offer children's clothes, she said.
They now have about 400 dresses and 50 suits on offer.
"There are people who I know who struggle," said the centre manager, "I don't want them to think they can't go to a prom because they can't have a dress," she explained.
"If I can help them I will."
A school uniform bank also operates out of the centre on Prior Deram Walk in the city, along with a food hub.
She said some customers using the service thought "it's not the same as going to a shop to buy one".
"But then they go away happy because they've actually found a dress that they like, and that always puts a smile on my face because I know I've helped somebody."
