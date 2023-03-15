Coventry charity prom bank expecting busiest year

Anna-Marie Corbett
Anna-Marie Corbett has reopened the service at Canley Community Centre

A charity offering school prom dresses to pupils from low income families says it expects to be busier than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Anna-Marie Corbett reopened the Coventry service to the public on Tuesday and said she had already had more than a dozen bookings.

The Canley Community Centre scheme offers outfits that had been donated for a £5 administration fee.

It had also expanded to offer children's clothes, she said.

They now have about 400 dresses and 50 suits on offer.

About 400 dresses and 50 suits are available to hire

"There are people who I know who struggle," said the centre manager, "I don't want them to think they can't go to a prom because they can't have a dress," she explained.

"If I can help them I will."

A school uniform bank also operates out of the centre on Prior Deram Walk in the city, along with a food hub.

She said some customers using the service thought "it's not the same as going to a shop to buy one".

"But then they go away happy because they've actually found a dress that they like, and that always puts a smile on my face because I know I've helped somebody."

