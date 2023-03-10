Man jailed for stabbing friend to death in Coventry
- Published
A man has been jailed for at least 16 years for stabbing his friend to death and attempting to kill his friend's partner.
Ryan Willden was sentenced to two life terms on Thursday after being convicted of murder and attempted murder.
Police said Mark Hoof and his partner had taken Willden under their wing at shared accommodation in Coventry.
However, the 38-year-old he had repaid their kindness by attacking them as they slept on 25 February 2021.
West Midlands Police said he had "barged" into their room at the property on Waveley Road in an "unprovoked attack" and stabbed Mr Hoof, 36.
As he tried to get away, Willden turned his attention to his friend's partner, stabbing her in the neck and leg.
The 46-year-old woman managed to get into a neighbouring house by climbing the garden fence.
Mr Hoof was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene.
The force said his partner had been left with long-term psychological and physical effects, including mobility issues and permanent nerve damage in her neck.
Willden, of no fixed address, was found guilty after a trial at Warwick Justice Centre on 15 November.
Speaking at the time of the verdict, Mr Hoof's partner described him as a happy and funny man who loved life and "made people laugh" and "would do anything for anyone".
"My partner, my soul mate my best friend. This has literally shattered my heart to pieces and I will never be the same again. I miss you so much and I will always and forever love you," she said.
