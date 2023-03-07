Man trapped between lorry and container in Coventry
A man suffered potentially life-changing injuries when he got trapped between a lorry and a container at an industrial estate.
The lorry hit the metal container, trapping the man, on Colliers Way, Arley in Coventry, West Midlands, at about 07:15 GMT.
The patient had to be cut free by fire crews, said West Midlands Ambulance Service.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
