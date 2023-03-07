Nuneaton and Bedworth taxi fares set to increase
Black cab fares in Nuneaton and Bedworth look set to increase following proposals to amend tariffs.
Changes could see a 25p increase to the meter for tariff one, taking costs for the first 880 yards of a journey up to £3.75.
To make the case, operators offered evidence of minimum wage, fuel cost and vehicle insurance premium increases.
The council said while it was mindful of passengers' cost-of-living pressures, it backed the move.
Seeking to persuade the local authority, operators had also highlighted that other councils nationwide had increase fares.
Further proposed amendments to tariffs include an extra 10p charge for any journeys carrying more than one, taking the cost up to 50p per person.
Items of luggage or four bags of shopping would also be charged at 30p, instead of 20p, if handled by the driver.
No fare increases were proposed for tariff two and three in the borough, which cover journeys commencing between midnight and 06:00 and any that take place on bank holidays.
Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for public services at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said the taxi industry had experienced an "increase in overheads" and that the council felt it was fair to update tariff charges, despite understanding the financial pressures local residents had faced.
"Operators have presented evidence of their rise in running costs, from fuel to insurance premiums and other local authorities agreeing to fare increases," she said.
"We understand the financial pressures residents may be facing.
"However, after careful consideration we feel it is only fair to update the tariffs drivers can charge and we have essentially kept the rise as low as possible," she added.
The new fares are set to come into effect on 3 April, although any objections, the council says, will be noted prior to that date.
The changes would amount to the first fare revision in the area for seven years.