Huge fire at Coventry office and warehouse building
- Published
A huge fire has ripped through a two-storey office building and warehouse in Coventry.
More than 70 firefighters went to the scene in Olivier Way at 17:43 GMT after a flurry of 999 calls about a "significant" blaze in the Walsgrave area.
Crews from Staffordshire and West Midlands fire services remain at the scene tackling the fire.
People living or working nearby have been urged to close doors and windows.
Nearby roads were closed for safety reasons while crews worked to put out the fire.
