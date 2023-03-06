Woman appears in court over murder of David-Mario Lazar in Coventry
A woman has appeared in court accused of the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care.
David-Mario Lazar was stabbed at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year.
Elena Anghel was not required to enter a plea when she appeared at Warwick Crown Court via video-link on Monday.
Ms Anghel, 50, who was detained under the Mental Health Act after the death was remanded to a secure hospital unit ahead of a further hearing on 5 April.
David-Mario's parents, Cristina and Dorinel, have previously described him as "the most beautiful child in the world".
