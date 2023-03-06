Warwick youth clubs given £326k lottery funding
Seven youth clubs will continue to run for the next five years after a £326,000 award to a charity.
The clubs are run from five community centres in Warwick by The Gap Youth which holds activities including sports, cooking and bushcraft skills.
The funding from the National Lottery will also be used to recruit a new part-time youth worker.
"This is fantastic news for the young people of Warwick," youth development manager Jane Lisle-Holmes said.
The funding will support the youth clubs until August 2027 and the charity says it hopes to help at least 600 children from the town during the period.
"This money will make a big difference in the young people's lives by helping them develop into well-rounded adults and fulfil their aspirations," Ms Lisle-Holmes said.
