Amazon workers in Coventry on third day of strike action
- Published
Union members at an Amazon distribution centre said they "just want a decent wage", as they took part in a third day of industrial action.
Workers at Coventry's depot took to the picket line from 06:00 GMT in a row with the retail giant over pay.
The GMB union is calling for a pay rise from £10.50 to £15 an hour, although the union is not recognised by Amazon.
The American firm said it offered competitive pay which had risen by 29% since 2018 as well as other benefits.
Speaking from the picket line, Darren Westwood, 57, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service how the offer of a pay rise of 50p last August had persuaded many people to join the union.
"I know that people will say, 'but it's above minimum wage', but it's only just above minimum wage," he said.
Mr Westwood continued: "When you're working 40 hours a week and you're still struggling to keep up with the bills, then the wage needs to increase."
The working conditions for staff who feel they are "treated like robots" was a common issue raised in conversations during the strike.
"We don't get treated like humans," Mikel Mebbrathu, 39, said.
"Whenever employees go to the toilet, or whatever, we always get monitored and it gets counted."
Lido Gjona added: "If you see how everything has been priced up like electricity and gas, it's like, 'come on guys'.
"I won't say I want 20 or 18 [pounds an hour], just give me a decent wage so I can come to the warehouse and do my job."
Abla Gadessa, 51, echoed his views, saying: "We are working hard, we have to get more pay."
Her friend, Elga Luyeye Nsibuena, 48, agreed: "Everything we pay for is more, but the money we receive is so small.
"That's why we are fighting."
Not all workers were onboard with the strike, with one worker calling the picketers names.
Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, said: "These Amazon workers are making history, taking on one of the biggest, richest and most powerful companies in the world.
"They're not asking for Jeff Bezos's super-yacht or his space-rocket.
"They just want enough to get by, to put food on the table and to pay the bills."
Amazon said only a "tiny proportion" of its workforce were involved in the dispute.
"In fact, according to the verified figures, only a fraction of 1% of our UK employees voted in the ballot - and that includes those who voted against industrial action," it said in a statement.
"We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we're proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.
"Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more, including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount, to name a few."
