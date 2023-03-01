Mel C to headline Coventry Godiva Festival Sunday night
- Published
Mel C has been revealed as the Sunday headline act at Coventry's Godiva music festival.
The former Spice Girl will close the main stage at War Memorial Park on 2 July.
DJ Trevor Nelson and dance group Odyssey will also perform on the stage earlier in the day, along with Coventry band The Institutes.
Responding to the news on social media, fans hailed the line up as "epic" and said they were "buzzing".
It was previously confirmed The Enemy will return to entertain home fans on the festival's opening night, with Rudimental topping the bill on the Saturday.
Tickets for the three-day event go on sale on 3 March, with 20,000 cheaper "early bird" tickets available.
Councillor Abdul Khan, deputy leader and cabinet member for events at Coventry City Council, previously called the festival "incredible value for money", with day tickets starting at £7.50.
Up to 40,000 people are believed to have attended the festival last year, held in September.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk