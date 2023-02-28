Phoenix Rise: Ticket ballot opens for Coventry premiere
A ballot has opened for the public to get free tickets to the premiere of a new BBC teen drama.
The red carpet screening of the first two episodes of Phoenix Rise will be held at Finham Park 2 secondary school, Coventry, on 14 March.
Tickets to the screening and panel discussion with some of the show's cast, are available via the BBC Shows and Tours website.
Filming for the series has been taking place at locations around the city.
Phoenix Rise tells the story of a group of six teenagers taking their first steps back into mainstream education following exclusion.
Former EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls is also cast in the show.
Stuart Thomas, head of the Midlands for BBC England, said: "We are really excited to see a new drama set in the West Midlands which puts our young people and their lives at the heart of its story."
The drama will be released on BBC iPlayer on 21 March and will be shown on BBC Three at a later date.
