Coventry's Godiva Festival releases first tickets for sale
- Published
Tickets for Coventry's Godiva Festival are to go on sale later.
The event will be held in War Memorial Park between 30 June and 2 July with the first 20,000 tickets being sold at the same price as last year.
Tickets go on sale from 09:00 GMT. Up to 69,000 people are believed to have attended the festival last year.
The event includes stalls, a funfair and other entertainers, as well as the live music.
This year's event will introduce some perks for festival-goers with access to a premium private area, enhanced bar and fast-track entry, organisers said.
Singer Ella Eyre, who collaborated with Rudimental on their number one hit Waiting All Night, will join the group on the main stage on the Saturday night.
DJ Trevor Nelson and dance group Odyssey will also perform on the stage in the day on Sunday, along with Coventry band The Institutes.
Abdul Salam Khan, deputy leader of Coventry City Council and cabinet member for events, said: "Due to the cost of living crisis, we have worked hard to make sure we could hold the prices of the first 20,000 tickets sold, meaning those tickets will cost exactly the same as they did last year.
"The remaining ticket prices have also been kept as low as possible," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk