Rudimental to headline Coventry's Godiva Festival
- Published
Rudimental have been announced as one of the headline acts for this year's Godiva festival in Coventry.
The drum and bass act will be closing the main stage with a DJ set at War Memorial Park on Saturday 1 July.
Other acts set to perform on the main stage include Ella Eyre, who had collaborated with Rudimental on their former number one "Waiting All Night".
Rudimental join the line-up alongside The Enemy, who had been announced as the headline act for Friday 30 June.
Other acts set to take to the main stage for the day include singer Celina Sharma, indie band The K's and two-tone ska band The Selecter, who were formed in Coventry.
The Next Stage at the festival will also host local DJ collective Ghost Town Series, who will be joined by rapper Donae'o and other artists.
Councillor Abdul Khan, deputy leader and cabinet member for events at Coventry City Council, praised the "diverse" and broad range of musical genres at this year's festival.
"We are thrilled to be revealing our Godiva Festival line-up for 2023," he said.
"This year's line-up sees international superstars taking to our stages alongside some of the city's up and coming finest musical talent."
"We have something for everyone at Godiva, there is indie-rock, dance, drum and bass, through to pop music and ska," he added.
"The festival is incredible value for money, and I urge those interested in attending to purchase tickets when they go on sale."
The line-up for the final day of the festival - Sunday 2 July - will be announced on Wednesday.
Tickets go on sale on 3 March.