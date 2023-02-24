Missing Newbold teen search continues as sightings ruled out
- Published
Police and search specialists are to continue searching for a missing 17-year-old boy over the weekend.
Toby Burwell was reported missing from his home in Newbold-on-Avon on Monday.
Divers have been searching Newbold Quarry while a number of potential sightings of the teenager have been ruled out.
Warwickshire Police Det Insp Gareth Unett said the force would continue to act on information it received from the public.
"Since Monday we have been searching water and the land around Newbold Quarry, using an array of experts and specialist equipment," he said.
Potential sightings
"We also continue to pursue other lines of inquiry away from the quarry.
"Through the week residents have called us to report a number of potential sightings.
"We have investigated these reports but, sadly, none of those sightings were of Toby."
