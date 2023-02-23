Teen charged with attempted murder after Leamington Spa stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Leamington Spa.
Warwickshire Police said a 21-year-old man was knifed multiple times in an attack on Tuesday near the bandstand in the town's Pump Room Gardens.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the force added.
Police officers arrested two males later on Tuesday evening, one of whom was charged.
The other suspect also remains in custody.
'Greatly distressed'
Police believe three girls were present during the incident which happened at about 20:15 GMT and detectives called on them to come forward in a public appeal.
"We understand that seeing this incident will have greatly distressed these three girls," Det Insp Paul Sartoris said.
"We would like to speak with them as soon as possible so we can make sure they are alright and get their account of the events.
"We are also asking anyone else who might have seen the incident to get in touch with us as soon as they can."
He added that there was now a heightened police presence in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.
