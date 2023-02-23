Leamington Spa plans Ukraine vigil to mark year of conflict
People are being invited to attend a vigil in Warwickshire to mark a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The event at 18:00 GMT on Friday will be held at the Town Hall in Leamington Spa, Warwick District Council said.
Members of The Polish Centre, based in the town, will be at the vigil after co-ordinating local relief efforts to help people in Ukraine.
The response from residents in the past year has been "incredible", council chair Mini Kaur Mangat said.
"From fundraising efforts to housing Ukrainian refugees, the district has shown its determination to stand in solidarity with the victims of this senseless war."
Dawid Kozlowski from The Polish Centre added: "This vigil will be a good way of showing the people in Ukraine 'you are not alone'."