Coventry Youth Justice Service rated outstanding
An organisation that works to rehabilitate young offenders has had one of its branches rated outstanding by inspectors.
Coventry Youth Justice Service (YJS) supervises children and teenagers aged 10-17 within the justice system.
A report from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation found its dedication to children was "exemplary".
The service, run through the city council, also received five recommendations for improvement.
The report by chief inspector of probation, Justin Russell, said the Coventry organisation was "committed and passionate".
"Their dedication to children under their supervision, exemplary in almost every area of their work, was clear to see," he wrote.
"They are given every opportunity to change and flourish."
'Huge achievement'
Previously known as the Youth Offending Service, the YJS is responsible for co-ordinating local youth justice services and working to address factors that lead to offending and entering the criminal justice system.
The Coventry report, which was released on Tuesday and looked into the standards of service and management. found the views of children and their parents had been integrated into how the service had managed supervision requirements.
Inspectors highlighted that they were impressed by the management of children who had attended court, adding that each child had been assessed as to whether they would benefit from additional services, such as health, education and social care, as well as exploitation prevention and substance misuse.
They also commended the commitment to meeting the diverse needs of children, adding that it was another example of "excellent" work.
Children who had been subject to out-of-court assessments and interventions had also received services tailored to an "outstanding" level, the report found.
In total, the inspectorate made five recommendations, including that the service's workforce and management should be more representative of the demographics of Coventry.
It also recommended the service improve the management of children where a high risk to wellbeing or harm to others had been identified.
Councillor Patricia Seaman, cabinet member for children and young people, said the rating was a "huge achievement".
"The team works hard to give our children and young people the support they need to turn their lives around and succeed in life, and I am delighted that work has been recognised," she added.
