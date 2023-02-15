Bedworth skatepark removed by council over safety fears
- Published
A popular skatepark has been removed by a council over safety concerns.
The ramps at Bedworth Miners Welfare Park were taken out after more than 20 years last week, with plans to replace them delayed by rising costs.
Parents say the loss of the facility is a huge blow for local youngsters.
However, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said the ramps had "reached the end of their useful working life" and it needed to "keep people safe".
The council agreed to delay a proposed upgrade to the town's leisure facilities in January, after costs spiralled from £27.5m, to more than £34m.
The plans included the installation of new ramps, to form part of a physical activity hub that would incorporate an improved swimming pool and mountain biking track.
"We have invested a lot of time and money in Bedworth Miners' Welfare Park already," said Councillor Julian Gutteridge, cabinet member for health and the environment.
"Unfortunately, the time has now come to decommission the ramps, which have reached the end of their useful working life."
The decision had been taken following an assessment of the facility by the parks and greenspace team, the council said.
But Camp Hill Labour councillor Emma Shiers said the sudden removal had taken local residents by surprise.
"The community weren't told, we weren't told," she said. "Nobody's actually seen the report, so we're not sure of what state the park was actually in."
The project was set to be funded by council borrowing and grants, including £2m from Sport England and about £15m from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Mr Gutteridge said the council was looking into installing a temporary facility while borrowing plans were reviewed.
