Argentine Sky Blues fan feels the hand of Cov
- Published
A Coventry City fan from Argentina said it was "a dream come true" to be offered tickets to his first match when he became an overnight local celebrity.
Midfielder Kasey Palmer reached out to Lauti Murguia after a photo of him buying a Sky Blues shirt in London was shared widely on social media.
Mr Murguia, 22, had started supporting the club after coming across it on football video game, FIFA.
"I will remember this for the rest of my life," he said of match day.
Palmer met the travelling super fan after Saturday's home game against Luton Town to hand over another shirt - this one signed by the squad.
"I really don't have words to describe what he did for me," Mr Murguia told the Sky Blues Fancast on BBC CWR.
Events took over when, in the English capital on Friday, Mr Murguia bought a team shirt - a purchase that surprised a store employee so much, he tweeted about it, causing a stir over how someone from the land of Maradona and Messi was infatuated instead with the Sky Blues.
Palmer then saw the post, prompting him to make the tickets gesture to the visitor via social media. Mr Murguia already had tickets for the game, but was delighted to meet the player after the 1-1 draw.
Mr Murguia said of his experience: "I really appreciate it. [Palmer] was very kind. Just amazing. I [had] one of the best days in my life. The signed shirt will be in a frame in my room."
He said the atmosphere inside the CBS Arena was "great" and he was treated like a celebrity.
"People took photos with me. I am a guy who came from Argentina, why are you taking a photo with me? That was crazy, I didn't expect that," he explained.
Mr Murguia said he "fell in love" with the club and its fans after a video game led him to find online images of the team's 2017 Checkatrade Trophy win.
"I started to play with Coventry in every single game, like Football Manager," he said.
"I make my own histories... we win the Premier League, like all dreams come true in that game... I started to buy the shirts. I have a little collection of them."
Mr Murguia added Coventry was the "number one" destination visited so far on his tour of the UK, and he would try to return next year.
