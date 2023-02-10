Girl, 14, slashed with knife outside Coventry school
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has been slashed with a pocket knife outside a school in Coventry, police said.
The girl suffered minor injuries, but did not need hospital treatment, after the attack near Ernesford Grange Community Academy, on Princethorpe Way.
West Midlands Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened shortly before 15:30 GMT.
The school said the student had "gone home safely" with their parents.
In a letter to families posted on the academy's website, head teacher Denise Burrows said she was aware of an incident "outside of the school grounds involving a member of the public and one of our students".
She said the school was assisting police with their inquiries.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.