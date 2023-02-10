Spectacle of Light festival returns to Compton Verney
A light show that sees Warwickshire's countryside illuminated in an array of colours is returning.
The Spectacle of Light transforms the grounds, woodland and lake of the 18th Century mansion at Compton Verney.
For a second year, the show will highlight some of the 2,000 trees planted by the famous landscape gardener, Capability Brown.
The event runs from 10 February until 5 March.
Visitors are invited to follow a trail from the welcome centre and through the illuminations in the grounds.
A typical walk will take approximately 60 to 75 minutes, event organisers say.
