Coventry man charged with terrorism offence

Westminster Magistrates' CourtPA
Mohamad Al Bared is due to appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

A man has been charged with a terrorism offence after four people were arrested in Coventry last week.

Mohamad Al Bared, 26, has been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The Coventry resident is due to appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Three others arrested - a woman, aged 58, a 57-year-old man and a man, aged 18 - have been released without charge.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics