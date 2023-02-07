Coventry diabetic DJ devises set representing his struggle

Paul O'Donnell's show Dia-Beat-es runs at Warwick Arts Centre

An artist and DJ has devised a new rave show detailing the past 27 years of his drug-filled life - as a diabetic.

Paul O'Donnell said the theatrical set highlighted the highs and lows of controlling type 1 diabetes, and showed how it had impacted on him and family.

Comparing his journey to DJ'ing, he said: "Both are challenging skills - a sequence of spinning multiple discs at any one time."

Living with the condition had been a "struggle", he explained.

"I don't think people who don't have it understand it, but it takes a lot of particularly psychological strain I find, having to deal with the condition and make adjustments 24/7," the Coventry artist said.

"You literally can't take a day off, ever."

The condition comes with psychological strains, says the artist

Mr O'Donnell said the show was a party and a celebration but, at the same time, tried to represent how much he had to juggle.

DJ-ing, he said, was an "accidentally perfect" way to illustrate the condition.

"Having to make adjustments throughout your life so you remain healthy and keep surviving - the implications can be quite drastic if you don't do that," he explained.

Dia-Beat-es runs at Warwick Arts Centre on 7 and 8 February.

