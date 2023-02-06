Man jailed for train sex assault of teenage girl

Ben PountneyBritish Transport Police
Ben Pountney attacked a teenage girl while she was sat alone on a train

A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a train has been jailed.

Ben Pountney attacked the 17-year-old as she sat alone on a train from Stratford-upon-Avon in October 2020.

After asking her about her shoes for a gift idea, he assaulted her before fleeing the train.

The 30-year-old was jailed for 20 months at Warwick Crown Court.

Pountney, of Swallows Meadow, Solihull, pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

'Sleazy behaviour'

He struck up a conversation with the teenager and asked about the shoes she was wearing and her shoe size, claiming he wanted to buy a similar pair for his niece, British Transport Police said.

Pountney was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and put on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years.

"His sleazy behaviour is a prime example of the harassment and intimidation of women and girls which we are dedicated to tackling on the network," said Sgt Daniel Hart.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics