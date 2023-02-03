Coventry solar farm designed to power 7,600 homes proposed
A solar farm which could power 7,650 homes annually is being planned on land near the M6 motorway.
The proposed 30MW solar installation would be built on a site of about 103 acres (42 hectares), Coventry City Council said.
The council-owned land is currently mainly used for sheep farming.
"We will be working closely with the tenant farmer and with local people to ensure they are involved every step of the way," Councillor Jim O'Boyle said.
One option being considered was to continue farming at the site, the council added.
Residents have been invited to a drop-in session about the idea ahead of a planning application being submitted.
