Sir Lenny Henry sculpture boosts Birmingham community park
- Published
A steel sculpture depicting Sir Lenny Henry, chosen by public vote, has been unveiled in a park.
Statues were also unveiled in Osler Street Park in Birmingham celebrating Olympic hockey player Jane Sixsmith and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds.
The sculptures were installed by walking and cycling charity Sustrans which hopes to encourage people to enjoy their local green spaces.
Sir Lenny said the art made it feel like a community gathering place.
The sculpture trail was unveiled in the park on Wednesday.
"Communities need to fight for spaces like this," Sir Lenny said. "Because things like this are the first things to get shut down like libraries.
"People need these spaces, during lockdown we kept our mental health by going for long walks."
Sir Lenny, who is originally from Dudley, recently dedicated a children's book to his local library which he credited with inspiring him to become an author.
Sally Copley from Sustrans said the sculptures would give people something to see when visiting the park.
"We really want to encourage people to get outdoors, to walk and cycle and be in their local areas," she said.
The three figures were all nominated by the public and are all from the West Midlands area.
Ms Sixsmith, from Birmingham, said she was "really pleased" with her sculpture.
The statue depicts an action shot of what used to be the athlete's trademark celebration.
"I think they've captured it extremely well," she said.
