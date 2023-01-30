Sylvia delivers next generation of guide dogs
- Published
Eight yellow Labrador puppies are helping to highlight a campaign by a national sight loss charity to increase the number of people who look after their dogs.
Guide dog mum Sylvia has given birth in Royal Leamington Spa to Guide Dogs' first litter of the year.
Her five boys and three girls are part of a breeding programme which the charity says is the biggest in the world.
The Breeding Dog Holder scheme sees volunteers look after one of the sight loss charity's breeding mothers - with the charity covering all food and veterinary bills.