Striking Amazon staff say they were marked no shows
- Published
Amazon workers in Coventry who took strike action on Wednesday have said the company marked them as a "no show".
The GMB union has demanded answers from Amazon, saying properly mandated industrial action should not be classed as unauthorised absence.
Amazon said it respected workers' right to lawfully strike, which had been "clearly communicated".
It said non-attendance was "not being considered as part of any absence review".
Amazon has been contacted for clarification on whether the comment is a denial workers received records of non-attendance.
The GMB said workers received notice via a staff app.
The union said affected employees were worried formal non-attendance meant they could be fined, or even face a gross misconduct charge.
It added there was nothing in the notification to reassure staff no further action would be taken.
One worker said: "It makes me fear for my job. I feel targeted for taking legal industrial action."
About 350 staff in Coventry took part in the strike, which was the first involving Amazon employees in the UK.
They are involved in a pay dispute with the company and voted to strike over a "derisory" 5% pay rise to £10.50 an hour.
Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said he hoped it was "an error on Amazon's part, rather than an attempt to intimidate workers taking legal industrial action".
He said he had tried to contact Amazon to get clarification, adding: "Amazon need to sort it out and quick."
