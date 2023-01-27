ID cost may deter poorer voters, Coventry councillor claims
People may have to choose between food and footing the bill of photo ID if they wish to vote in the future, a leading city politician claims.
The public will have to show photo ID at the ballot box as soon as May's local elections.
Proposals for the move were passed by Parliament in December and the government said it would prevent voter fraud.
But it could leave families weighing up costs, according to a Coventry critic.
Abdul Khan, deputy leader at Coventry City Council, said of residents: "They may well decide 'look, we're going to use that money to support our family'.
Acceptable forms of photo ID under the new law include drivers licences, passports and travel passes, with the government saying those without will be able to register for a free voter card.
But Mr Khan, Labour, said people would still have to provide photographs for the cards at a cost to themselves.
"We don't want that situation, we want elections to be free so people can take part regardless of their financial ability to pay for ID which they may not have," he added.
Ministers said 98% of people had an acceptable form of ID and they would work with all organisations to make the change successful.
"The government has been clear for a number of years that it is important the ballot box has integrity," Lee Rowley, the minister for local government, said.
Peter Stanyon, from the Association of Electoral Administrators, said making any further change to the rules at this stage would probably come too late for May's elections.
"The teams are working towards delivering [the new system] now so if it were delayed, to unpick all of that and safely deliver the elections,would probably cause as many issues as actually rolling this one out now," he explained.
Councils across the West Midlands due to hold elections in May have begun information campaigns to urge voters to check they have the right documents.
