Radford: Crews remain after fire broke out above shop
- Published
Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire that broke out above some shops.
West Midlands Fire Service were called to the Jubilee Crescent area of Radford, Coventry, at about 21:30 GMT on Tuesday.
At its height, about 10 crews including 40 firefighters, were used to control the blaze with one crew still remaining at the scene on Wednesday.
Road closures were in place, with people being asked to avoid surrounding the area.
