St Mary's Guildhall in Coventry seeks volunteers
- Published
Volunteer photographers and bloggers are being sought to bring to life the history of a Grade I-listed visitor attraction.
Coventry's 700-year-old St Mary's Guildhall also needs people to greet visitors, including school groups.
The venue, which avoided Luftwaffe bombing raids in World War Two, recently underwent a £5.5m restoration.
"It's been brilliant to see the level of interest we've had," said Abi Moore, heritage and venue manager.
"We have a range of positions with opportunities including in-person and remote working.
"We are keen to hear from people of all ages and backgrounds who have a passion for history, the city, or simply want an opportunity to connect with the community."
The Guildhall, which lies next to the remains of Coventry's original cathedral, is one of the city's only surviving medieval buildings.
It is home to the 16th Century Coventry Tapestry, thought to be the oldest in Britain still hanging in its original location.
Volunteer photographers will be asked to take promotional pictures and videos during special events, with bloggers writing for the Guildhall's website.
Learning and engagement volunteers are to help school children learn about about the site's heritage, while other volunteers will greet and guide visitors through exhibitions.
Anyone interested can learn more and apply through the Guildhall's website.
