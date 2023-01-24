Rugby School bicentenary events mark rugby's birth
- Published
A year-long celebration of events at the birthplace of rugby has kicked off with two exhibitions celebrating 200 years since the sport began.
According to folklore, William Webb Ellis was the first to carry a football at Rugby School, Warwickshire, in 1823.
The school's programme of events will include international matches and an attempt at the world's largest scrum.
Women and LGBT rugby will also be reflected, executive head teacher Peter Green said.
"We're trying to make sure that this is a diverse and inclusive year," he added. "It's just trying to embrace the whole rugby community, not just the school and the town."
The first of the two exhibitions, "The Game in the School", features the story of Webb Ellis, changes to kit, and how the school has celebrated the history of the game.
It also highlights how girls could have been playing the sport on the school's pitch as early as the 1870s, organisers said.
The second exhibition, "He Ran With It..." showcases art, textiles, objects and records reflecting the history of the sport.
School archives manager Jennifer Hunt said they wanted to give the public more access to their collections.
"These are the stories of how the actions of William Webb Ellis... a school, and a town in the Midlands, inspired the development of a game which spread worldwide," she said.
Other events for the bicentenary include the attempt at the world's largest rugby scrum on 23 April and a charity cycle ride to Twickenham in July.
The school will also host several games including the U18 England against Wales match in March and a re-enactment of the Webb Ellis game in June.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk