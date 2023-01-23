Stratford-on-Avon residents add to Nadhim Zahawi pressure
- Published
Nadhim Zahawi has been accused of being "a blot" on his constituency as residents react to the tax row engulfing the government minister.
There appeared to be little sympathy for the MP in Stratford-upon-Avon on Monday amid calls for him to resign.
The Minister without Portfolio is under pressure after it was revealed he paid a penalty to HMRC over unpaid tax amid a multi million-pound dispute.
Mr Zahawi has said he is confident he acted "properly throughout".
The Prime Minister has asked his ethics advisor to look into the matter.
Teresa and Andy Dickinson were among residents in the Warwickshire constituency to express dismay, and called for a thorough investigation.
Mrs Dickinson said she felt ashamed for the area as well as "disgusted".
"It's a blot on the town itself and he's walking round as if nothing's happened," she said.
She added Mr Zahawi had "got to go" if found to have engaged in any wrongdoing.
Mr Zahawi, chair of the Conservative Party and former chancellor, has said he looks forward to "explaining the facts of this issue" to governmental investigators.
Resident Lance Woodman said he thought Mr Zahawi should resign.
He said the matter was "awful in itself" and added that unpaid tax being settled retrospectively was "symptomatic of politicians just trying to blag their way out of situations".
Constituent Fiona McVey told the BBC she thought the matter should be properly investigated, saying: "Obviously you can't judge people until that has happened.
"[But] If he's found to be at fault then he shouldn't be an MP."
Lee Griffin was another resident unsupportive of Mr Zahawi, Strafford MP since 2010.
He said: "I don't think it's great news to be fair. I think you've got to practise what you preach and I don't think you can do that sort of thing, particularly in that position. You've got to be doing the right thing.
"I think he needs to stand down if I'm honest with you - but I think this needs to be looked into thoroughly and questions need to be asked."
Adrian Walters said he felt Mr Zahawi was a "safe pair of hands but nothing else".
He explained: "I do feel in the broader picture, it's really time that we had a shift of party [nationally] - it won't affect [Stratford] because this has always been solid Tory."