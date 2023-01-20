Aston Martin: New jobs in Gaydon ahead of sports car launch
Aston Martin is creating more than 100 new jobs ahead of launching its next generation of sports cars.
The jobs for technicians will be based at the company's headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire.
It will include an offer of full-time permanent employment to agency staff currently working at Aston Martin sites on a temporary basis.
The car manufacturer's chief people officer said he was "delighted" to increase the team in Gaydon.
He added Aston Martin was preparing to "ramp up production and launch the fire of our next generation sports cars" and said he was also happy to "offer high-quality permanent employment opportunities for our valued agency colleagues".
