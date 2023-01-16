Hay bale fire closes M42 motorway in Warwickshire

A lorry fire involving hay bales has closed part of a motorway, with traffic being diverted from the scene.
A stretch of the M42 in Warwickshire closed at about 14:30 GMT on Monday.
The southbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 3a, for the M40 interchange, and three for the A435, Alcester Road, south of Birmingham.
Traffic is being diverted via the M40, A3400, A4189 and the A435.
The stretch is expected to remain closed into the evening, said National Highways.
Traffic firm Inrix is reporting the closure is likely to be a lengthy one as the hay keeps reigniting.
The link road from the M40 is also closed with long delays being reported in the area.
