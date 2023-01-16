Refugees in Coventry pack hundreds of food parcels for Ukraine
- Published
Ukrainian refugees living in Warwickshire joined a charity to pack 500 emergency food parcels for fellow citizens still in the war-torn country.
Coventry charity Feed The Hungry held the emergency food packing day at The Halo Centre in Binley on Saturday.
They were joined by several volunteers including around 25 Ukrainian refugees and their families.
Volunteers packed hundreds of parcels containing a mix of milk, cereal, coffee, pasta, juice and other items.
The food packing event was timed to coincide with Ukrainian Christmas celebrations, which started on Christmas Eve and ends on 19 January.
Parcels will be shipped to those displaced in Ukraine, providing families with essential items and food.
Oleg Mayyukhov, who moved to the UK from Kyiv, six months after his wedding, said volunteering was their way of continuing to help their country.
"The UK is doing so much for Ukraine, it was one of the first countries to react to this conflict and offered support.
"This brings at least some help for 500 families, it's more than just bringing food, it's a big message of hope," he added.
Alina Kozina, who moved to the UK in June with her mum and five siblings after their houses were destroyed in the war, said they had respected those who had volunteered and wanted to help.
"It's good to help people, it doesn't matter who they are, Ukrainian or African," she said.
"We believe in our heart that everything will be ok," she added.
Gavin Kibble MBE, director of Feed The Hungry, said the event had allowed families who had left Ukraine to help those still in their homeland.
"We think this is a unique event where Ukrainian families who have had to escape their country due to war, often leaving loved ones behind, are able to support other families in Ukraine," he said.