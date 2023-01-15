Warwickshire road closures for Stoneleigh junction scheme
Lane closures on the A46 in Warwickshire are being introduced from Sunday.
The closure is to allow for specialist equipment for a new bridge over the road to be delivered as part of the £38m Stoneleigh junction scheme.
Work will run until 22 January and see a series of closures, with diversions put in place.
The scheme's aim is to reduce the regular delays, queueing traffic and improve road safety.
Warwickshire County Council said it was to also ensure the junction had the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the area.
As well as the bridge, the scheme will also include new slip roads to enable a new gyratory system.
Closures include:
- 15-17 January 2023: A46 northbound reduced to one lane and A46 southbound lane three closure.
- 20-22 January 2023: A46 reduced to one lane in each direction, while Stoneleigh Road will be closed over the A46.
The scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council and the Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority, with contributions from developers.