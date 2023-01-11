Warwickshire landlords adapt to draw customers
Pub landlords in Warwickshire are making changes to their businesses to draw customers as economic hardship continues.
The Holly Bush Pub, Leamington Spa and The Barn, in Rugby have already cut opening hours because of huge energy bills.
Ricky Mancini, landlord of the Holly Bush, said takings were so low he could not cover a £500 weekly energy bill.
"I get why why people are not coming out," he said.
"You've got your gas and electric which is eating up pretty much everybody else's disposable income. That is where the money's going."
Mr Mancini, who took over the Holly Bush in September, has taken the decision to close completely on Mondays and Wednesdays.
He is also trying to organise events to draw in customers, and considering the introduction of food.
"Constantly thinking in the back of your mind, is this going to cover the gas and electric," he said.
"I think what we've got now is an unsustainable model, I don't believe any household or any business can sustain these prices."
Ben Stead-Davis, landlord and chef at The Barn, in Rugby, also took the decision to close on Mondays.
However, a new vegan menu, including a plant-based Sunday carvery, is keeping the businesses afloat.
"We're busier now than we have been previously by knocking a lot of the meat off the menu. Which is just crazy," he said.
"Maybe having to look at extending our hours rather than reducing them and employing more staff."
The pub had previously reduced its opening hours after a three-month energy bill totalled £18,000.
Meanwhile Mr Mancini said he had seen pubs resorting to using candles to provide light and heat, and called on the government to renationalise energy supply.
"I think, wow, has it really come to this?" he said.
Molly Davis from the British Institute of Innkeeping said it was a critical time for the pub industry, hit by soaring food and energy costs and difficulties with recruitment.
"The current crisis affecting our industry has dwarfed the pandemic now," she said.
Many members on commercial contracts faced bills up to 500% higher than usual, she added.
The government has been providing energy bill support for businesses, which will reduce from April.
Ms Davis said a 75% business rate relief from April would "take the sting out" but called for further government support.
