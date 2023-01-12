Sadness as residents forced out of Leamington fire-risk flats
Tenants in a tower block have told the BBC they had been left to fend for themselves after being forced to move out due to fire safety concerns.
The Christine Ledger Square property in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, was evacuated days before Christmas.
The MP for Warwick and Leamington, Matt Western, has called for an investigation into the decision.
Warwick District Council said it had to act "quickly and decisively" in the interests of residents.
Pam Cowper, who lived in the block for 25 years, said she was saddened to receive a letter from a council housing boss in mid-December.
She spoke to the BBC before her move to temporary accommodation and said it was home for her as she grew up nearby.
"I am devastated, shocked. I had to turn to friends and family. It's Christmas. The bottom line is the building is not safe and we do need to get out - it's just come at a very bad time of year," she added.
One tenant, who did not want to be named, said she had seen families in distress at the timing of the evacuation.
"I just burst into tears when I got the letter, I went in to shock mode, we all did," she added.
The district council said there were 39 occupied flats and everyone was supported in moving to either temporary or permanent accommodation.
A spokesperson said the authority acted "quickly and decisively" to offer alternative homes when it concluded fire safety at Christine Ledger Square fell below acceptable standards.
"Although we acknowledge the upheaval and inconvenience caused at a sensitive time just before Christmas, we stand by our decision to act in the interest of our residents," they added.
The BBC understands a severe fire in a block of flats in Bristol in October, in which some residents were injured, prompted the council to review fire safety at Christine Ledger Square.
In doing so, they found "similarities to the cladding in Bristol but also significant differences".
Security staff have been patrolling the Leamington high rise for months.
A 'waking watch' was introduced after safety concerns were raised in December 2021 but the council said at that time it was an "acceptable mitigation for that risk".
But it has left tenants with unanswered questions including lorry driver John Brennan who said the first he heard about the situation was banging on his door.
"Just before Christmas, it's not good timing. I can understand why, but they knew about this since last year, I think. I think they could step up security and we could stay longer," he said.
Following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, in which 72 people died, many local authorities have carried out more extensive audits of their buildings, particularly their cladding.
Mr Western said he was supporting those displaced and, while he believed it was the right course of action, has asked the council and government when they knew of the increased fire risks at the site.
"I fear it's the tip of the iceberg. Up and down the country there are going to be all sorts of other buildings that come to light that have issues where particular materials used for insulation or construction are highly flammable", he said.
"You need to do an audit of all these types of properties, particularly high rise, and have a national programme of action refurbishment."
Some tenants told us they have experienced maintenance and access issues in their temporary accommodation but council officials were now helping them.
However, their return to Christine Ledger Square is increasingly uncertain.
Warwick District Council said no decision had been made about the future refurbishment or regeneration of the building.
