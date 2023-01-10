RSC to open The Other Place theatre as warm hub
- Published
The Royal Shakespeare Company is to turn one of its theatres into a warm hub to help the community amid the cost of living crisis.
The foyer of The Other Place will host arts and craft workshops for adults, after-school activities for children and a creative play space with games.
Free wi-fi and drinks will be on offer at the hub, which runs every Tuesday until 28 March from 14:00 to 17:00 GMT.
The Other Place is largely closed to the public while rehearsals take place.
Erica Whyman, the acting artistic director of the RSC, said the foyer was a "well-loved space with a cosy, friendly feel".
"We wanted to play our part in offering our local community a warm and welcoming space during the winter months," she said.
Other warm hubs in Stratford-upon-Avon are based at Municipal Charities in Guild Street; Stratford Library in Henley Street and Foundation House in Mason Road.
