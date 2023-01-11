Warwickshire family gives back to Shipston Home Nursing
A family has raised thousands of pounds for a home nursing charity after a year they described as their own annus horribilis.
Jo Carroll, from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire, has helped generate £7,500 for Shipston Home Nursing after her mum Sue died in August.
She said the family wanted to give back to the charity that had acted as a "guardian angel".
Her mother was diagnosed with advanced cancer in April of last year.
The 78-year-old was found to have it in her brain, bowel, liver and lungs.
"We were in complete shock, it's difficult to recall the feeling of utter devastation," Ms Carroll, 52, said.
After being told palliative care was the only option for her mother, Ms Carroll sought 24-hour support.
"We tried almost 20 care agencies trying to find a waking carer," she said.
It was Shipston Home Nursing - now in its 25th year and funded by charity donations - that stepped in.
"They wrapped a blanket around our family in the very darkest of days," Ms Carroll said.
In the same month as the cancer diagnosis, the family had been grieving the loss of Ms Carroll's mother-in-law, Liz, who had been battling lung cancer.
Before that in 2022, the family had to move into temporary accommodation when the holiday retreat they owned and at which they were based caught fire, with Ms Carroll's husband, Steve Taylor, 64, suffering a cardiac arrest during the blaze.
The family has since moved back in after Mr Taylor underwent a triple heart bypass.
The Carroll family is looking to raise £10,000 in total for the charity.
"We pledge to do all that we can to help Shipston Home Nursing continue their invaluable work for local families like ours," Ms Carroll said.