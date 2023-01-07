Pair to run Coventry City Council during chief exec search
- Published
Two senior officers will run Coventry City Council until a new chief executive can be found.
It was announced on Monday that Martin Reeves had left the post to become chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council.
Barry Hastie and Kirston Nelson will work as joint acting chief executives from next month.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it could take up to six months to find a replacement.
Mr Reeves will have his last working day on 31 January and officially end his service on 28 February after 14 years in the role, which pays £196,000.
In November he avoided a no confidence vote amid concerns over how far the council had gone in talks on a possible bailout of rugby club Wasps.
He said he was "excited by the new challenge" and felt he was leaving Coventry City Council "in a much stronger place".
Mr Hastie and Ms Nelson will both receive pay-increases while they stand-in, equal to the difference between their current salaries and that of the CEO, divided between the two officers.
A council report said they would best help the council continue "business as usual" as they are already senior leaders, line manage most directors and are joint chairs of the One Coventry leadership team.
An appointments panel made up of senior councillors and an executive search company will work to find a permanent replacement.