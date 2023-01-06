Bird flu cases confirmed in Stratford-upon-Avon
- Published
Cases of avian flu have been confirmed in birds in the centre of Stratford-upon-Avon.
It has affected swans and geese by the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.
People in Warwickshire are being advised not to touch sick or dead wild birds and to keep pets on a lead.
Stratford-upon-Avon Swan Rescue said 30 birds had already died in the town in 2023 due to the virus.
The county council said it was working with organisations, including the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Sarah Smith, UKHSA West Midlands health protection consultant lead on bird flu said the A(H5N1) strain was currently the most common in the country and was highly pathogenic to other birds, although the risk to the public was low.