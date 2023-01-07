Children's tribute to stabbed footballer Cody Fisher
- Published
Schoolchildren are to form a guard of honour in memory of a footballer stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor on Boxing Day.
There will also be a minute's silence for Cody Fisher at his club's match.
The Stratford Town game on Saturday is the first since his death at the Crane venue in Digbeth, Birmingham.
Children from St Gregory's School in Stratford-upon-Avon, where he coached, are to carry his shirt around the pitch.
The pre-match minute's silence is due to be followed by one of applause in the 23rd minute - matching the player's squad number.
His shirt was retired by the club in a ceremony on Thursday.
The club's chairman, Jed McCrory, said local schoolchildren had been invited to attend the game for free along with those from schools where the 23-year-old taught.
He said the game on Saturday was not about playing or winning or losing.
"It's about normal people getting through life and going forward together and [seeing] where we end up," he explained.
In the ceremony on Thursday, players at the club said Mr Fisher's death had left a hole in their lives and they were struggling with their grief.
The Redditch-born left back had previously played for Stourbridge Football Club and Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club.
Stratford Town has set up the Cody 23 Community Fund with the aim of helping young people get a coaching licence and to pay for their qualifications to become a referee.
Murder suspects Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, appeared at the city's crown court on Wednesday.
Mr Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Mr Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, were remanded in custody.
The Crane nightclub has had its licence suspended for 28 days.