Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care.
David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in the Earlsdon area of Coventry, on 25 January last year.
Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday.
She remains in a secure mental health facility and is next due in court on 6 March, pending a trial in June.
