Austrey residents' frustration over missing Evri parcels
People in a village say they are furious and out of pocket as hundreds of parcels have gone undelivered over the past two months.
One resident in Austrey, near Atherstone, Warwickshire, said they were still waiting for Christmas presents for their children.
A small business owner added there had been problems for several months.
They said all outstanding parcels were handled by delivery firm Evri, which has been approached for comment.
The issue appears to not be exclusive to Warwickshire, with customers in the north and south of England reporting problems. Evri apologised for pre-Christmas parcel delays at the start of December.
Other Austrey residents have said parcels were incorrectly showing as "delivered" on the firm's website, despite not receiving their items.
Mum Katie Hill said she was still waiting for several parcels from the courier, including a baby monitor.
"I ordered on 12 December and heard nothing until 18 December, when Evri said it wasn't delivered," she said.
One retailer from which she ordered, she explained, had agreed to refund her, but she added she was still waiting to hear back on items worth £200 purchased in November.
"In the village, it's really hard for people such as the elderly and those who don't drive, as they rely on deliveries," she said.
A Facebook group for residents has described how missing parcels have been sent to the Nottingham depot or have been stored outside a warehouse in Measham.
Emma Fish said her small business of 13 years was reliant on items being sent out from her home, but Evri had lost many of them.
"For the last few months there have been lots of problems - I ended up in a situation where two weeks of parcels were left uncollected by Evri.
"One of my customers told me how they had lost a parcel, because Evri had left it in the bin on bin day.
"Apparently, there isn't a driver for the local area so other drivers are being asked to cover the shifts," she said.
Ms Fish said she had been expecting eight parcels from Evri in November, with parcels incorrectly being marked as "delivered" despite no proof of delivery, leaving her £300 out of pocket.
Lisa Webb, a consumer rights expert for Which? said affected customers should contact the retailer instead of the delivery company.
"If a delivery goes missing, you should immediately contact the retailer to help track down the order or send a replacement."
